Tuesday
Jun272017

NC 2-Day Summit on Opioid Addiction

Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen, MD, will kick off a two-day summit today in Raleigh to address the opioid epidemic across the state. Gov. Roy Cooper will speak at the opening of the summit, and Secretary Cohen will launch North Carolina’s Opioid Action Plan 2017-2021. Since 1999, opioid overdose has claimed the lives of more than 12,000 North Carolinians. The Summit will bring together partners from state and federal organizations to discuss this very important issue facing our state. 

