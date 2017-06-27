NC Governor's School Gets Money from Budget
Last week as the 55th session of the NC Governor's School opens, the NC General Assembly's joint House-Senate Conference Committee released a final budget proposal that preserves funding for the NC Governor's School. The General Assembly's decision to abandon the NC Senate's initial proposal to defund Governor's School comes after a statewide campaign organized by the NC Governor's School Foundation to encourage legislators to save the state's premier summer enrichment program. The final version of the budget allocates $800,000 to Governor's School for the fiscal years 2017-18 and 2018-19.
Reader Comments