Preventing the Sting
Summertime can bring the sting. The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology recommend tips to ensure a sting-free summer: Remove old tree stumps, fallen trees, or piles of debris that stinging insects could nest in. Be aware when drinking sweet beverages (soda, juice, etc.) outside, as they can attract insects. Avoid leaving food uncovered, especially sugary and sweet foods. Typical symptoms of a non-allergic insect sting can include redness, swelling and/or itching at the site of the sting. Symptoms of an allergic reaction may include: itching and hives, swelling in the throat or tongue, difficulty breathing, dizziness, stomach cramps, nausea or diarrhea. If a serious reaction occurs, seek medical treatment immediately or call 911.
