Churches: Damaged and Robbed
One church was damaged and another had a break-in. A church window has been damaged in Wilkesboro. The Wilkes Sheriff's Office received the report over the weekend. A stain glass window at Fountain of Life Church on Brushy Mtn Road in Wilkesboro apparently cracked by a bullet. Damages are estimated at 1000 dollars. Bethany Baptist Church on the Bethany Ford Road in North Wilkesboro was forcibly entered. A door was damaged, and cash and a cell phone were stolen. The Wilkes Sheriff's Dept is investigating both reports.
