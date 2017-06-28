Subscribe to our Content

Wednesday
Jun282017

Churches: Damaged and Robbed

DateWednesday, June 28, 2017 at 12:35PM

One church was damaged and another had a break-in.  A church window has been damaged in Wilkesboro.  The Wilkes Sheriff's Office received the report over the weekend.  A stain glass window at Fountain of Life Church on Brushy Mtn Road in Wilkesboro apparently cracked by a bullet.  Damages are estimated at 1000 dollars.  Bethany Baptist Church on the Bethany Ford Road in North Wilkesboro was forcibly entered.  A door was damaged, and cash and a cell phone were stolen.  The Wilkes Sheriff's Dept is investigating both reports. 

