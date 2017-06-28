Subscribe to our Content

Wednesday
Jun282017

July 4 Is a Free Fishing Day

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

July 4 is “free fishing day” in North Carolina where everyone — residents and non-residents alike — can fish in any public body of water from 12:01 a.m. to 11: 59 p.m., without having to purchase a fishing license or additional trout privilege license.  While anyone 16 years and older can fish recreationally in all public waters, including saltwater, without a license on July 4, all other fishing regulations, such as length and daily possession limits, as well as bait and tackle restrictions, apply. To make “free fishing day” more enjoyable, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission stocks a variety of fish in public, inland waters across the state throughout the year to give anglers a better chance of catching fish. In addition to stocking fish, the Commission has interactive fishing and boating maps on its website to make finding a spot to fish easier.

