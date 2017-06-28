Subscribe to our Content

Wednesday
Jun282017

Took from Deceased Son's Home

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Thousands of dollars in property has been stolen from a house in Traphill.  The victim reported that the items were taken from her deceased son's house on King Billings Road.  Stolen property included collectibles, movies, clocks, a dog lot, water hose reel, Disney shirts, and racing jackets.  The victim knows of at least $6800 in property that is missing, but says other things were also stolen.  No suspects were given with the report.  The Sheriff's Office is investigating.

