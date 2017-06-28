Took from Deceased Son's Home
Thousands of dollars in property has been stolen from a house in Traphill. The victim reported that the items were taken from her deceased son's house on King Billings Road. Stolen property included collectibles, movies, clocks, a dog lot, water hose reel, Disney shirts, and racing jackets. The victim knows of at least $6800 in property that is missing, but says other things were also stolen. No suspects were given with the report. The Sheriff's Office is investigating.
