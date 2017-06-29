Subscribe to our Content

« Hwy 421 Wrecks | Main | Stolen Tools »
Thursday
Jun292017

Break-In with No Theft

DateThursday, June 29, 2017 at 11:53AM

Someone broke in but nothing was taken.  The Wilkes Sheriff's Office was called this week to a break-in at a Hays residence.  The property owner reported that she left home about 6:30 Monday evening.  When she returned about 9:30 that same evening, she found the front door open and a table inside the house turned over.  Nothing was apparently stolen from the house.  The victim also reported seeing a suspicious black Chevy truck in her driveway for a short time earlier in the day.  That report is still under investigation.

