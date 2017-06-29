Break-In with No Theft
Someone broke in but nothing was taken. The Wilkes Sheriff's Office was called this week to a break-in at a Hays residence. The property owner reported that she left home about 6:30 Monday evening. When she returned about 9:30 that same evening, she found the front door open and a table inside the house turned over. Nothing was apparently stolen from the house. The victim also reported seeing a suspicious black Chevy truck in her driveway for a short time earlier in the day. That report is still under investigation.
