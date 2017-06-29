Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Jun292017

Fire Chief on Administrative Leave

Thursday, June 29, 2017

In a follow-up to a news story that 3WC first reported last week.  A domestic disturbance led to charge against the North Wilkesboro Fire Chief, and the Chief is now on unpaid administrative leave.  North Wilkesboro Police responded to a domestic disturbance at Chief Jimmy Martin's house on June 14 involving his wife. North Wilkesboro Fire Chief Martin was arrested on  misdemeanor assault charges and released on bond. Martin will remain on unpaid leave until the dispute is resolved in court.  The Assistant Chief Kipi Hamby is currently the acting fire chief of North Wilkesboro Fire Dept.

