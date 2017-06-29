Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Jun292017

Hwy 421 Wrecks

DateThursday, June 29, 2017 at 11:54AM

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured in Hwy 421 wrecks Monday and Tuesday.  On Monday evening, Manuela Alvarez of North Wilkesboro was turning onto 421 when she failed to see a truck.  Alvarez pulled into the path of the truck causing the left corner of the truck to collide with the driver's side quarter panel of the car.  EMS was called but both Alvarez and a passenger refused treatment.  Alvarez was cited in the wreck with unsafe movement.  Tuesday morning on Hwy 421 near McDonalds, again someone was attempting to pull onto 421 when they pulled in front of another vehicle.  No one was injured and Carl Holmes of Tennessee was cited in the wreck.

