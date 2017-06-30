DOT Projects Announced for Wilkes
Transportation officials Wednesday announced 12 new transportation projects in Division 11, which includes Avery, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties, in the state’s draft 10-Year transportation plan. New project in Wilkes is: Constructing the North Wilkesboro Bypass from N.C. 18/218 to U.S. 421/Dancy Road in Wilkes County. The accelerated projects in Wilkes include: Modernizing Oakwoods Road from U.S. 421 to Main Street in Wilkes County; and Widening N.C. 115 from U.S. 421 to Second Street in Wilkes County. NCDOT will now take public comment to July 12. Anyone who would like to provide comments should call (919) 707-6073. The final 2018-2027 transportation plan is expected to be approved by the Board in August. More information is available online at ncdot.gov/strategictransportationinvestments/.
