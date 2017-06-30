Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
Main | Fireworks in Wilkes Tomorrow and Tuesday »
Friday
Jun302017

DOT Projects Announced for Wilkes

DateFriday, June 30, 2017 at 11:58AM

Transportation officials Wednesday announced 12 new transportation projects in Division 11, which includes Avery, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties, in the state’s draft 10-Year transportation plan.  New project in Wilkes is:  Constructing the North Wilkesboro Bypass from N.C. 18/218 to U.S. 421/Dancy Road in Wilkes County.  The accelerated projects in Wilkes include:  Modernizing Oakwoods Road from U.S. 421 to Main Street in Wilkes County; and Widening N.C. 115 from U.S. 421 to Second Street in Wilkes County.  NCDOT will now take public comment to July 12. Anyone who would like to provide comments should call (919) 707-6073. The final 2018-2027 transportation plan is expected to be approved by the Board in August. More information is available online  at  ncdot.gov/strategictransportationinvestments/.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.