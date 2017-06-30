Foxx Agrees with Rescinding the Waters of US Rule
Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., praised the Trump administration’s proposal to rescind the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule. Foxx said of the rule, “It would have threatened the livelihood of North Carolina’s farmers and saddled local governments with exorbitant compliance costs." Foxx also said, "This common sense decision by the Trump administration is welcome news.” In 2014, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a rule that would have significantly broadened the federal government’s power to regulate waters and adjacent lands under the Clean Water Act. According to Congresswoman Foxx: The rule would have given the federal government jurisdiction over puddles, roadside ditches, irrigation ditches and storm and wastewater systems.
