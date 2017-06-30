Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Jun302017

Stealing Money Online

Friday, June 30, 2017

Someone has been stealing his money online.  The victim went to the Wilkes Sheriff's Office to file a report.  Apparently, someone has been using the money from his pay checks to purchase items online from a company in Georgia.  The purchases are being shipped to an address in Statesville.  No suspects were named in this fraud and ID Theft case; the investigation is continuing.  In another fraud case there are suspects.  The Boomer victim reported that a total of 953 dollars has been stolen from his bank account over the past month.  There are two suspects and charges are pending. 

