Stealing Money Online
Someone has been stealing his money online. The victim went to the Wilkes Sheriff's Office to file a report. Apparently, someone has been using the money from his pay checks to purchase items online from a company in Georgia. The purchases are being shipped to an address in Statesville. No suspects were named in this fraud and ID Theft case; the investigation is continuing. In another fraud case there are suspects. The Boomer victim reported that a total of 953 dollars has been stolen from his bank account over the past month. There are two suspects and charges are pending.
