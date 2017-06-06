Subscribe to our Content

Ashe Literacy and WCC Get Funding

Ashe Family Literacy, a program of Wilkes Community College, has received grants from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, the Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge and the North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF). The Dollar General and NCCF grants will be used toward the cost of childcare and transportation so that parents can attend literacy programs, which includes preparing for high school equivalency testing, earning an adult high school diploma and acquiring the ability to communicate in English. The Women’s Fund grant helps fund the Early Childhood Education specialist position at Ashe Family Literacy.

