Tuesday
Jun062017

ID Theft in Wilkes

DateTuesday, June 6, 2017 at 11:23AM

The Wilkes Sheriff's Office has received yet another report of Identity Theft locally.  This time a Wilkesboro woman reported that someone attempted to open a JC Penney credit card using her maiden name.  The application for the card was denied and the victim notified.  IdentityTheft.gov is the federal government’s one-stop resource for identity theft victims. The site provides streamlined checklists and sample letters to guide you through the recovery process.  You can also visit www.ftc.gov/idtheft for ways to prevent ID Theft.

