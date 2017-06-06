ID Theft in Wilkes
The Wilkes Sheriff's Office has received yet another report of Identity Theft locally. This time a Wilkesboro woman reported that someone attempted to open a JC Penney credit card using her maiden name. The application for the card was denied and the victim notified. IdentityTheft.gov is the federal government’s one-stop resource for identity theft victims. The site provides streamlined checklists and sample letters to guide you through the recovery process. You can also visit www.ftc.gov/idtheft for ways to prevent ID Theft.
Reader Comments