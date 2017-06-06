Several Local Thefts
The Wilkes Sheriff's Office is investigating a list of local thefts. A black and orange Mongoose bicycle was reported stolen from a Damascus Church Road residence. A Wilkesboro woman reported her iPhone and her Apple watch were stolen. Loss prevention at Carolina West Wireless contacted the victim when it was determined her phone was sold at another store. No suspects were given with that report. A Roaring River victim reported that medication was stolen. A North Wilkesboro man has reported the theft of a chainsaw from his garage. The 14-inch Husqvarna was valued at 250 dollars. There is a suspect in that theft and charges are pending.
