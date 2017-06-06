State Highway Patrol and Road Check this Week
The State Highway Patrol has announced its participation in an International Road Check enforcement program, combining efforts with local, state and federal organizations across North America. The operation is the largest targeted enforcement program for commercial motor vehicles in the world during a 72-hour time period. On average, approximately 17 trucks and/or buses will be inspected every minute. The event will begin at 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6 and conclude at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, June 8. The primary goal of the operation is to ensure commercial motor vehicles are in safe compliance by conducting inspections.
