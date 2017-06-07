County Commissioners Approve Budget with Changes
Wilkes County Commissioners met yesterday to approve the upcoming annual budget which begins July 1. There were a few changes to the original proposal. $172,990 were taken from the WCC grounds funding and the WCC ConnectNC Bond Match was changed from 3 to 5 years which provided $135,000. The WCC decreases were added to the Wilkes County Schools budget to increase their allocation by $307,990. $5000 each was taken from the Wilkes Chamber and the Yadkin Valley Heritage Corridor. That $10,000 was then divided between the Catherine H. Barber Homeless Shelter receiving $5000, Yadkin River Greenway getting $2500, and the Elkin Valley Trails Association receiving $2500. Also, a one percent salary increase for county employees and 2 new telecommunication positions were approved in the final budget.
