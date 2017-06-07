Subscribe to our Content

Wednesday
Jun072017

Firefighter Fatalities Report

DateWednesday, June 7, 2017 at 1:43PM

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) released its annual U.S. Firefighter Fatalities report, which showed a total of 69 U.S. firefighter fatalities while on duty in 2016. This represents the fifth time in the past six years that the total number of deaths has been below 70.  Of the 69 firefighter fatalities, 39 were volunteer firefighters, 19 were career firefighters, eight were employees of federal land management agencies, one was a contractor with a state land management agency, one was a member of a facility fire brigade and one was a prison inmate. In 2016, there were 9 firefighters who died in the line of duty and 6 firefighter deaths in 2015.

