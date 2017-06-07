Money Stolen from YMCA
Who took money from the Y? Wilkesboro Police were called this week to investigate a theft at the YMCA. The theft happened between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. Over 500 dollars was taken from the locked safe inside the office of the Y. There is no damage to doors or windows, so it is believed the thief had a key. However, there is a list of people who have access to keys and to the safe. Wilkesboro Police are in the process of obtaining a suspect list and questioning employees. That investigation is ongoing.
