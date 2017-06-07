NC Firearms Training Center
NC Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks and other state officials held a dedication this week to officially open the state-of-the-art Firearms Training Center at Samarcand Training Academy in Moore County. The North Carolina General Assembly allocated $2.89 million to construct the training center for correctional and probation/parole officers, as well as other law enforcement officials, to receive firearms and tactical training. Secretary Hooks said the Firearms Training Center will provide the necessary training officers need to safely do their jobs. In March 2016, voters approved ConnectNC, a $2 billion capital improvement bond proposal that included $8.5 million for the continued renovation of the Moore County training academy.
Reader Comments