Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Money Stolen from YMCA | Main | NC Firearms Training Center »
Wednesday
Jun072017

Stolen Meat

DateWednesday, June 7, 2017 at 1:44PM

He was seen and caught on video stealing meat.  Wilkesboro Police were called to the Lowes Foods on Winkler Street regarding a theft.  A white male was seen on video going to the meat section of the store, picking up a package of meat, going to the bathroom, and then leaving the store.  An employee saw where the man had stuffed the stolen meat in his jeans.  Employees followed the man outside and did get a description of his vehicle and a tag number.  A trace on the tag revealed a name of a female and a different vehicle description.  The investigation is continuing.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.