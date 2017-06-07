Stolen Meat
He was seen and caught on video stealing meat. Wilkesboro Police were called to the Lowes Foods on Winkler Street regarding a theft. A white male was seen on video going to the meat section of the store, picking up a package of meat, going to the bathroom, and then leaving the store. An employee saw where the man had stuffed the stolen meat in his jeans. Employees followed the man outside and did get a description of his vehicle and a tag number. A trace on the tag revealed a name of a female and a different vehicle description. The investigation is continuing.
