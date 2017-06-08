Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Wilkes Commissioners Approve Forsyth Lease | Main | More Wilkes Graduations Tonight »
Thursday
Jun082017

DSS Foster Care Report and Job Opportunities

DateThursday, June 8, 2017 at 12:07PM

John Blevins of Wilkes DSS this week reported to Commissioners that there are 232 children in Foster Care with 83 being housed outside of the county.  There are only 29 Foster Homes in Wilkes.  Two have completed Foster Licensing Applications, one other application has been received recently, and 2 families were MAPP trained for Foster Care. Financially, the DSS is operating within their budget.  Blevins says the local DSS is struggling to find qualified applicants to fill some vacancies and open positions at the DSS office.  

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.