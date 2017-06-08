DSS Foster Care Report and Job Opportunities
John Blevins of Wilkes DSS this week reported to Commissioners that there are 232 children in Foster Care with 83 being housed outside of the county. There are only 29 Foster Homes in Wilkes. Two have completed Foster Licensing Applications, one other application has been received recently, and 2 families were MAPP trained for Foster Care. Financially, the DSS is operating within their budget. Blevins says the local DSS is struggling to find qualified applicants to fill some vacancies and open positions at the DSS office.
Reader Comments