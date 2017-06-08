Wilkes Commissioners Approve Forsyth Lease
Wilkes County Commissioners met this week for their first regular meeting of the month. Wilkes County Health Director Ann Absher told Commissioners that Region III, which includes Wilkes and Forsyth counties, had received funding for Diabetes Prevention. Forsyth being the largest county in Region III was directing the grant funds, and they wanted to rent space at Cornerstone Church in Wilkes for Minority Diabetes Prevention Program meetings. This is a temporary lease but needed County approval. Commissioners agreed to the lease.
