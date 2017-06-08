Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« NC Gov and Lt Gov Disagree | Main | DSS Foster Care Report and Job Opportunities »
Thursday
Jun082017

Wilkes Commissioners Approve Forsyth Lease

DateThursday, June 8, 2017 at 12:07PM

Wilkes County Commissioners met this week for their first regular meeting of the month.  Wilkes County Health Director Ann Absher told Commissioners that Region III, which includes Wilkes and Forsyth counties, had received funding for Diabetes Prevention.  Forsyth being the largest county in Region III was directing the grant funds, and they wanted to rent space at Cornerstone Church in Wilkes for Minority Diabetes Prevention Program meetings.  This is a temporary lease but needed County approval.  Commissioners agreed to the lease.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.