Brenner and Safe Kids NC
Brenner Children’s Hospital, part of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, was named the lead agency of the year by Safe Kids North Carolina and the North Carolina Department of Insurance. The honor came during the Safe Kids N.C. Injury Prevention Conference held last month. Brenner Children’s heads Safe Kids Northwest Piedmont, one of 45 Safe Kids North Carolina coalitions, and serves residents of Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties and the surrounding areas. This award recognizes the leadership, support, prevention and treatment services that Brenner Children’s provides to the area as a Level I pediatric trauma center
