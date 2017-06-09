NC Gov and Lt Gov Disagree
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) has stated he will call the state legislature into special session in an effort to force members to redraw the state’s political maps. Cooper’s decision comes after the Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Monday that 28 state legislative seats were drawn with an improper racial makeup. Lt. Governor Dan Forest; however, disagrees with Gov. Roy Cooper calling for a Special Session. Forest stated: Given the current posture of the legal case surrounding the North Carolina House and Senate Districts, I believe it would be premature to call an extra session of the General Assembly at this time. The only ruling currently in place requires the districts to be redrawn prior to the November 2018 elections. The Lt Gov also said that an extra session at this time is unnecessary as the General Assembly is currently in regular session.
Reader Comments