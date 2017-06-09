Subscribe to our Content

Public Comment on Use of Money in NC

Friday, June 9, 2017

Public comment is sought on the proposed Social Services Block Grant Plan, which outlines how an estimated $69 million in federal social services block grant funds will be spent in North Carolina in the coming state fiscal year. The Social Services Block Grant is the major source of federal funding for several programs, including: adoption, counseling, adult day care and foster care, protective services for adults, housing and residential treatment.  The written plan is available June 5-16. Information can be found and comments made on the NC Health and Human Services website.  

