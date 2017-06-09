Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Jun092017

Wilkesboro 4-Way Stops Started

DateFriday, June 9, 2017 at 12:52PM

So, how about those new 4-way stops in Wilkesboro?  Two Main Street intersections in Wilkesboro were changed to four-way this week as part of Downtown Rvitalization. There are currently flashing red lights with 4-way stop signs at the intersections of Bridge and Main and at West and Main.  The plan is to leave the flashing lights in place for about 3 months to familiarize everyone traveling the Downtown with the changes.  Town Officials hope the changes will slow down the Downtown Traffic, but those who have questioned the decision are concerned about traffic tie-ups.  Also as part of the Downtown Revitalization project, construction is continuing on the streets and sidewalks around the Wilkes Historical Museum.

