Wilkesboro Police to Meet with Town
Wilkesboro Police were be hosting a Community Outreach Meeting on Monday, June 12 starting at 6pm at the Wilkesboro Civic Center. Capt Tommy Rhodes of the Wilkesboro PD says they are inviting the citizens of Wilkesboro to this meeting to discuss topics of importance to the community. The goal is to reduce crime and provide neighborhoods with a great sense of security by meeting the Wilkesboro Police Officers and discussing local issues. The meeting is only for people who live within the city limits of Wilkesboro.
