County Comissioners' Meeting Tomorrow
Since the first regular county commissioner meeting was cancelled due to the July 4th holiday, the County Commissioners will hold their first July meeting tomorrow, Tuesday, July 11 at 10. There will be a time of Public Concerns at 9:45am should anyone choose to sign up to speak to commissioners. On the agenda for Tuesday's meeting: Re-appointments to local boards and an update from the Wilkes DSS. Again, the County Commissioners' meeting is tomorrow in the County Office Building beginning at 9:45 with Public Comments followed by the meeting at 10am.
