Weren't Gone Long...But Long Enough
Gone only a short time, but long enough for a thief or thieves to stop by. The Wilkes Sheriff's Office was called out last week to a McGrady residence regarding a break-in. The owners said that they were only gone for a few hours. When they returned, they found their house had been entered, ransacked, and items stolen. The stolen property valued at nearly $1000 included air compressor set, power tools, prescription medication, and xBox with games. There is no word on suspects.
