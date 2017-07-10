Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Voting for Photos | Main | At Home When Someone Tried to Break-In »
Monday
Jul102017

Weren't Gone Long...But Long Enough

DateMonday, July 10, 2017 at 2:04PM

Gone only a short time, but long enough for a thief or thieves to stop by.  The Wilkes Sheriff's Office was called out last week to a McGrady residence regarding a break-in.  The owners said that they were only gone for a few hours.  When they returned, they found their house had been entered, ransacked, and items stolen.  The stolen property valued at nearly $1000 included air compressor set, power tools, prescription medication, and xBox with games.  There is no word on suspects.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.