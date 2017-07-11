A Gun, A Knife, and Witness Threatened
Speaking of the Elkin Walmart, some individuals from Texas are staying in Wilkes and helping to restore the Elkin Walmart after the July 4th fire. The Texas visitors witnessed a white male with a gun and white female with a knife in a fight in the parking lot of a local hotel. At one point, the man with a gun pointed it at one of the witnesses and then walked away. Police arrived and found the two, John Roten and Chasity Vines, in a room at the hotel. A knife, a BB gun, and some drug paraphernalia was found. Roten was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, going armed to terror of people, and drug violations. Vines was arrested on multiple drug charges. Both were taken to the Wilkes County Jail.
