Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
Main | A Gun, A Knife, and Witness Threatened »
Tuesday
Jul112017

Charges Filed in Elkin Walmart Fire

DateTuesday, July 11, 2017 at 11:26AM

The Town of Elkin was trying to adjust to not being able to run to their local Walmart.  A fire set on the Fourth of July inside the store left the store closed to the public due to cleanup and re-stocking.  Over the weekend, a 15-year-old was accused of intentionally causing the fire in the Elkin store. The SBI, Elkin Police, and Surry County Fire Marshal have been involved in the investigation of the fire.  Investigators were able to identify a suspect and juvenile petitions for burning personal property and burning a public building were issued on a 15-year-old.  No injuries were reported, but the estimated damages to the store are $3 million.  The store re-opens this week.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.