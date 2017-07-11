Charges Filed in Elkin Walmart Fire
The Town of Elkin was trying to adjust to not being able to run to their local Walmart. A fire set on the Fourth of July inside the store left the store closed to the public due to cleanup and re-stocking. Over the weekend, a 15-year-old was accused of intentionally causing the fire in the Elkin store. The SBI, Elkin Police, and Surry County Fire Marshal have been involved in the investigation of the fire. Investigators were able to identify a suspect and juvenile petitions for burning personal property and burning a public building were issued on a 15-year-old. No injuries were reported, but the estimated damages to the store are $3 million. The store re-opens this week.
