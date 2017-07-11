Subscribe to our Content

Tuesday
Jul112017

Those Filing for Office in Wilkes

DateTuesday, July 11, 2017 at 11:25AM

Eight people have filed already for upcoming elections in Wilkes.  Robert Johnson has filed for North Wilkesboro Mayor, Bart Hayes, Debbie Ferguson, and Rob Horn filed for North Wilkesboro Town Commissioner, Helen Porter filed for Ronda Town Commissioner, and Andy Soots and Nellie Archibald put their names in for Wilkesboro Town Council. The Wilkes County Board of Elections will update the candidate listing daily www.wilkescounty.net under the elections section. If anyone files, it will be updated by 4:30 pm

