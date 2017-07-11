Wilkesboro Police Dept Is Hiring
The Wilkesboro Police Department is seeking candidates for employment. A testing date for prospective employees will be announced in the near future. Applications for this position can be picked up at the Wilkesboro Police Department 100 West Street Wilkesboro, NC. Qualifications for this position are: Must be at least 21 years of age, valid North Carolina driver license, possess a high school diploma or GED, clean criminal record and must be currently enrolled in a Basic Law Enforcement Training course or possess a valid Basic Law Enforcement Training certification. Anyone with questions concerning this process can contact Captain Tommy Rhodes at 336-667-7277. The Wilkesboro Police Department is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
