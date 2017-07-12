Subscribe to our Content

Jul122017

Baptist Medical Is Wired

DateWednesday, July 12, 2017 at 12:09PM

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center has earned a place on the 19th annual Health Care’s Most Wired list. The list comes from the American Hospital Association (AHA). The Most Wired survey is designed to measure the use of information technology by U.S. hospitals and health systems. “The Most Wired hospitals are using every available technology option to create more ways to reach their patients in order to provide access to care,” said Rick Pollack, CEO and president of AHA. The Most Wired list is published by Hospitals & Health Networks magazine.

