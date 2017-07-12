Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
Main | Taken from Inside and Outside Home »
Wednesday
Jul122017

DSS Report Given at Commissioners' Meeting

DateWednesday, July 12, 2017 at 12:14PM

The Wilkes County Commissioners met Tuesday for their first meeting in July.  DSS Director John Blevins was at the meeting with a monthly update.  According to Blevins, there has been an increase in the Medicaid programs since one year ago.  Also, the number of children in foster care continues to be over 200.  One year ago, there were 203 children in foster care.  Blevins said Tuesday that the total for May was 230 and was even more now at 238.  County Commissioners asked Blevins to reach out to Forsyth County and find out about a new program that reduced their foster care numbers.  County Commissioners stressed that safety for the children was the primary concern and not just decreasing numbers.  Blevins stated that children safety is always their top priority and said they would find out about the program in Forsyth by next month.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.