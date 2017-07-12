DSS Report Given at Commissioners' Meeting
The Wilkes County Commissioners met Tuesday for their first meeting in July. DSS Director John Blevins was at the meeting with a monthly update. According to Blevins, there has been an increase in the Medicaid programs since one year ago. Also, the number of children in foster care continues to be over 200. One year ago, there were 203 children in foster care. Blevins said Tuesday that the total for May was 230 and was even more now at 238. County Commissioners asked Blevins to reach out to Forsyth County and find out about a new program that reduced their foster care numbers. County Commissioners stressed that safety for the children was the primary concern and not just decreasing numbers. Blevins stated that children safety is always their top priority and said they would find out about the program in Forsyth by next month.
