Wednesday
Jul122017

Taken from Inside and Outside Home

DateWednesday, July 12, 2017 at 12:13PM

Over $2200 dollars in property was taken from inside and outside the house in on Sleepy Hollow East Road in Wilkesboro.  The victim found the house had been entered and several things taken.  Stolen property including wicker and hardwood furniture, outside cement decorations, bamboo torches, an aluminum walker, linoleum, tennis shoes, paintings, jewelry, clothing, and groceries.  Again, stolen property was valued at 2200 dollars; no suspects were listed with the report.  The Wilkes Sheriff's Office is investigating.

