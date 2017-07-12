Woman Airlifted to Baptist from Monday Wreck
A woman was airlifted to Baptist Medical following a hit and run wreck Monday morning. The woman, Terrie Blevins, is from Thomasville and was traveling on Hwy 421 in the Champion Community when she was struck from behind by another vehicle. Blevins' car spun out of control, hit a guard rail, overturned several times, and hit a parked car in a driveway. The car that hit her fled the scene. Witness accounts led the Hwy Patrol to the hit and run driver a short time later. 21-year-old Jesus Ramirez was arrested and charged with felony hit and run, DWI, driving with license revoked, reckless driving, and failure to report an accident. He was taken to the Wilkes County Jail. Blevins was taken to the hospital in Wilkes and then airlifted to Baptist with serious injuries.
