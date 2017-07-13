Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Jul132017

Deer Hunting Coming Up in Town of North Wilkesboro

Thursday, July 13, 2017

The Town of North Wilkesboro has adopted bow and archery deer hunting within the town limits for both the regular archery season and the special Urban Archery Season for the coming deer season.  Any interested hunters should go by the North Wilkesboro Town Hall at 832 Main Street during regular business hours to apply for the lottery process which began Monday.  A drawing will be held on August 9 to determine the allowed permits for the coming season.

