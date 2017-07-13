NC Health and Heat Illness Concerns
NC Public health officials are urging citizens to take extra precautions against heat-related illnesses as daytime temperatures are in the mid- to upper-90s. There were 263 emergency department visits for heat-related illness statewide July 2-8, according to the North Carolina Heat Report. Symptoms of heat-related stress and illness include muscle cramps, fatigue, weakness, dizziness, fainting, headaches, nausea and vomiting and can be avoided with proper precautions. Children, older adults, outdoor workers and those with chronic health conditions are most vulnerable to illness during the hot summer months. To reduce risk of heat-related illness: Drink plenty of fluids, Take breaks in cool environments, and Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles. For more information on how to prevent heat-related health issues, contact the Wilkes Health Dept
