Thursday
Jul132017

Sen Burr and Gov Cooper React to Military Plane Crash

DateThursday, July 13, 2017 at 12:16PM

Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) made the following statement after a KC-130 that departed from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point crashed in Mississippi, leading to the deaths of 16 on board:  “My prayers are with the families of the fifteen Marines and one Navy corpsman who lost their lives in yesterday’s accident. Sadly, we fear that seven of these individuals hailed from Camp Lejeune. Every day, our bravest men and women put their lives on the line to ensure our freedoms. I’m heartbroken that this tragic event has happened, and I stand with the Unites States Marine Corps and the United States Navy as they mourn the losses of their own.”  Governor Roy Cooper ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, July 12 in tribute to the 16 service members who died Monday night in a Marine KC-130 transport aircraft crash.  

