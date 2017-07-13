Wilkesboro Police Starting Explorers Program
Wilkesboro Police are starting a Police Explorers group for ages 14-20 that are interested in a career in police work. Applications are now available at the Police Department. Between 5 and 12 Explorers will make up the Post that is scheduled to begin August 15, 2017 at 6 pm. The Post will meet twice a month for two hours at a time in the evening. Applicants must reside within Wilkes County and have no felony or serious misdemeanor convictions. For details, call the Wilkesboro Police Office at 336-667-7277.
