Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Stolen Gaming Systems and Jewelry | Main | NC Trying to Strengthen Mental Health Care »
Friday
Jul142017

Candidate Filing in Wilkes

DateFriday, July 14, 2017 at 12:54PM

Candidate filing for local elections across North Carolina continues until one week from today--  noon Friday, July 21. Local elections are held between September and November, depending on the rules governing particular types of election contests. This year, more than 1,000 contests will be held across the state, including here in Wilkes. So far, eight people have filed already for upcoming elections in Wilkes.  Robert Johnson for North Wilkesboro Mayor, Bart Hayes, Debbie Ferguson, and Rob Horn for North Wilkesboro Town Commissioner, Helen Porter filed for Ronda Town Commissioner, and Andy Soots and Nellie Archibald put their names in for Wilkesboro Town Council. The Wilkes County website will update the candidate listing by the close of business each day. The listing may be found at  www.wilkescounty  under the elections section. Voters must be registered 25 days before an election to vote on Election Day. 

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.