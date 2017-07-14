Candidate Filing in Wilkes
Candidate filing for local elections across North Carolina continues until one week from today-- noon Friday, July 21. Local elections are held between September and November, depending on the rules governing particular types of election contests. This year, more than 1,000 contests will be held across the state, including here in Wilkes. So far, eight people have filed already for upcoming elections in Wilkes. Robert Johnson for North Wilkesboro Mayor, Bart Hayes, Debbie Ferguson, and Rob Horn for North Wilkesboro Town Commissioner, Helen Porter filed for Ronda Town Commissioner, and Andy Soots and Nellie Archibald put their names in for Wilkesboro Town Council. The Wilkes County website will update the candidate listing by the close of business each day. The listing may be found at www.wilkescounty under the elections section. Voters must be registered 25 days before an election to vote on Election Day.
