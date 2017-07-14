Foxes Out This Time of Year Day and Night
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission reminds residents that fox sightings during daylight hours are possible and normal. Foxes can be active both during the day and at night. People who encounter foxes do not typically need to take any action, but just avoid interaction. Fox attacks on humans and domesticated animals are rare. Foxes can carry rabies, a fatal disease transmitted from animals to humans. Rabid foxes might exhibit signs such as aggression, disorientation, stumbling and excessive salivation. If you believe you have encountered a rabid animal, call animal control. The Commission offers several suggestions for residents to avoid unwanted interactions with foxes: Don’t feed foxes , Clean up pet food, Secure trash in animal-proof containers, clean barbecue grills, clear fallen fruit from around trees and remove bird feeders.
