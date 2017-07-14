Subscribe to our Content

Purchased in Japan and Stolen in Wilkes

Friday, July 14, 2017

They were purchased in Japan and stolen in Wilkesboro.  A resident at Rose Glen Village called Wilkesboro Police this week regarding a theft.  The woman had a pearl necklace and matching earrings that she kept on a jewelry box in her closet.  The woman noticed the jewelry missing and called police.  Nothing else was missing from the apartment.  The stolen pearls valued at $3000 were purchased in Okinawa, Japan back in 1966.  There is no word on suspects.

