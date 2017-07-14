Purchased in Japan and Stolen in Wilkes
They were purchased in Japan and stolen in Wilkesboro. A resident at Rose Glen Village called Wilkesboro Police this week regarding a theft. The woman had a pearl necklace and matching earrings that she kept on a jewelry box in her closet. The woman noticed the jewelry missing and called police. Nothing else was missing from the apartment. The stolen pearls valued at $3000 were purchased in Okinawa, Japan back in 1966. There is no word on suspects.
Reader Comments