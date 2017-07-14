Towns Vote Again on Water Intake Project
The State said the issues with the W Kerr Scott Reservoir Water Intake Project need to be resolved by August 1 in order to keep an interest-free, zero-percent state loan for the water and pipeline project. The Wilkesboro Town Council met Monday night and unanimously agreed to honor a 2012 agreement between the two towns of Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro. There was a proposed amendment presented by Wilkesboro Town Manager Ken Noland and North Wilkesboro Town Manager Larry South to address issues between the two towns. Thursday, the North Wilkesboro Board of Commissioners met for over an hour and decided to go with the two Town Managers' amendment of a 70/30 percentage with a promise that the two towns can work on amendments and different percentages.
Reader Comments