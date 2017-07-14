Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Jul142017

Wilkes Man Charged with Sexual Harassment 

DateFriday, July 14, 2017 at 2:06PM

An 88-year-old Wilkes County man, Robert Neal Hatfield, has been accused of sexually harassing multiple women who inquired about renting or buying homes through his real estate business over the past 10 years, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday.  The federal agency filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina against Hatfield, who lives in Wilkesboro. Justice Department officials said in a news release that the Wilkes County man had “committed egregious acts of sexual harassment against multiple women who have lived in or inquired about his homes.” Since 2001, Hatfield’s real estate business involved the sale and renting of residential properties in Wilkes County. Hatfield has denied the charges.  

