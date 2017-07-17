News Conference about the Hospital This Week
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center is holding a news conference on the future of health care and the expanded services that will be offered at Wilkes Medical Center on Friday morning. Wake Forest Baptist and the Town of North Wilkesboro recently agreed on a long-term lease of Wilkes Medical Center. Under the terms of the initial 30-year lease agreement, Wake Forest Baptist will invest $238 million in support of Wilkes Medical Center, the Town of North Wilkesboro, the Wilkes community and patients served in the region.
Reader Comments