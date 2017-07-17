Shoplifting and Removing Anti-Theft
As we have explained before, usually shoplifting is just a misdemeanor, but if you remove an anti-theft device, shoplifting becomes a felony. A teenager learned this the hard way last week at Kohls. The teen girl from Millers Creek removed anti-theft devices from jewelry before concealing and stealing. She also took clothing items. Stolen property was valued at 120 dollars. The teen was stopped and detained by store staff until Wilkesboro Police arrived and arrested her on felony shoplifting and removing anti-theft device. She was taken to the Wilkes County Jail where bond was set at 1500 dollars.
