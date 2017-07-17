Wilkes Prison Revival
It was a revival at the prison in Wilkes. The Wilkes Prison Ministry conducted a revival at the state prison on Statesville Road earlier this month. Kenneth Barr, Craig Church, Robert Duncan, and Larry Ford were the preachers for the 6-night revival. Other local pastors also helped with the services. Over 3 dozen inmates attended the week-long meeting. Inmates were told about forgiveness from God and for others. A baptism was held the following Sunday and 12 inmates were baptized. Chaplain Ford said, "God is definitely working here. HE proves daily that no life is beyond redemption." Chaplain Ford is currently speaking at as many churches as possible to share the mission work of the Wilkes Prison Ministry and can be scheduled to speak by calling 336-667-4533.
